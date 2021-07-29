World Fuel Services Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

World Fuel Services Corporation with ticker code (INT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 40 and 32 and has a mean target at 36. Now with the previous closing price of 30.04 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 33.15. The company has a market cap of $2,054m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.wfscorp.com

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services and international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports and overflight permits. Its Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants and related products and services to petroleum distributors & retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas and other energy products; consulting, renewable fuel products, carbon management and renewable energy solutions and card payment solutions; and government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants and related products & services to international container & tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners & operators, the U.S., foreign governments and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, and claims management services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, transportation & delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.