Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

World Fuel Services Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.4% Downside

World Fuel Services Corporation with ticker code (INT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 20 with a mean TP of 26.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 29.25 this would imply there is a potential downside of -9.4%. The day 50 moving average is 23.7 and the 200 day moving average is 24.44. The market cap for the company is $1,875m. Find out more information at: http://www.wfscorp.com

Share on Stocktwits

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S. and foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, and dispatch services, as well as international trip planning services, such as flight plans, weather reports, and overflight permits. The company’s Land segment offers fuel, heating oil, propane, natural gas, lubricants, and related products and services to petroleum distributors and retail petroleum operators, as well as industrial, commercial, residential, and government customers. This segment also offers management services for procuring fuel and price risk management; advisory and fulfillment solutions related to power, natural gas, and other energy products; and card payment solutions, government payment systems for fuel procurement, merchant processing services, toll payment solutions, and commercial payment programs. Its Marine segment markets fuel, lubricants, and related products and services to international container and tanker fleets, commercial cruise lines, yachts and time charter operators, offshore rig owners and operators, the U.S. and foreign governments, and other fuel suppliers. Its marine fuel-related services include management services to procure fuel, cost control, quality control, claims management, and card payment and related processing services. This segment also engages in the fueling of vessels, and transportation and delivery of fuel and fuel-related products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.