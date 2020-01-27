Workspace Group plc 7.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Workspace Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WKP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Liberum Capital. Workspace Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set a target price of 1350 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 7.3% from today’s opening price of 1258 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 69 points and increased 242 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1258 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 796.88 GBX.

Workspace Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,164.02 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 988.68. There are currently 180,739,898 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 245,827. Market capitalisation for LON:WKP is £2,201,411,957 GBP.