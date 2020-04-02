Workspace Group plc 5.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Workspace Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WKP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Workspace Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 745 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 5.2% from the opening price of 708.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 468.5 points and decreased 466.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 1317 GBX while the 52 week low is 420.88 GBX.

Workspace Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,091.30 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 1,025.46. There are currently 180,746,324 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 458,297. Market capitalisation for LON:WKP is £1,239,016,051 GBP.

