Workspace Group plc 21% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Workspace Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:WKP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Workspace Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 900 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -21.0% from the opening price of 1139 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 21 points and increased 155.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1239 GBX while the 52 week low is 796.88 GBX.

Workspace Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,150.17 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 982.03. There are currently 180,739,898 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 242,702. Market capitalisation for LON:WKP is £2,127,308,599 GBP.