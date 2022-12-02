Workspace Group plc 19.2% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Workspace Group plc with ticker (LON:WKP) now has a potential upside of 19.2% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 520 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Workspace Group plc share price of 420 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.2%. Trading has ranged between 335 (52 week low) and 893 (52 week high) with an average of 265,417 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £834,776,446.



Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment and letting business space to businesses in London. It owns and manages approximately four million square feet of business space in London across 60 properties. Its property portfolio consists of 160 Fleet Street, 338 Goswell Road, 60 Grays Inn Road, Archer Street Studios, Barley Mow Centre, Brickfields, Canalot Studios, Cannon Wharf, Cargo Works, China Works, Chiswick Studios, Clerkenwell Workshops, E1 Studios, East London Works, Edinburgh House, Fitzroy Street, Fuel Tank, Garratt Lane, Grand Union Studios, Havelock Terrace, Highway Business Park, Ink Rooms, Kennington Park, Leroy House, Lock Studios, Mallard Place, Mare Street Studios, Metal Box Factory, Mirror Works, Morie Street Studios, Pall Mall Deposit, Parkhall Business Centre, Parma House, Peer House, Pill Box, Poplar Business Park, Q West, Riverside Business Centre, Salisbury House, and ScreenWorks, among others.







