Workspace Group plc 17.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Workspace Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:WKP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Workspace Group plc are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 935 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 17.8% from the opening price of 794 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 51 points and decreased 351 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1317 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 420.88 GBX.

Workspace Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,015.54 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 1,022.41. There are currently 180,747,868 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 506,878. Market capitalisation for LON:WKP is £1,346,571,616 GBP.

