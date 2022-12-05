Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Workspace Group plc 16.1% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Workspace Group plc with ticker (LON:WKP) now has a potential upside of 16.1% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 520 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Workspace Group plc share price of 436 GBX at opening today (05/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 16.1%. Trading has ranged between 335 (52 week low) and 893 (52 week high) with an average of 262,139 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £826,727,614.

Workspace Group PLC is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in property investment and letting business space to businesses in London. It owns and manages approximately four million square feet of business space in London across 60 properties. Its property portfolio consists of 160 Fleet Street, 338 Goswell Road, 60 Grays Inn Road, Archer Street Studios, Barley Mow Centre, Brickfields, Canalot Studios, Cannon Wharf, Cargo Works, China Works, Chiswick Studios, Clerkenwell Workshops, E1 Studios, East London Works, Edinburgh House, Fitzroy Street, Fuel Tank, Garratt Lane, Grand Union Studios, Havelock Terrace, Highway Business Park, Ink Rooms, Kennington Park, Leroy House, Lock Studios, Mallard Place, Mare Street Studios, Metal Box Factory, Mirror Works, Morie Street Studios, Pall Mall Deposit, Parkhall Business Centre, Parma House, Peer House, Pill Box, Poplar Business Park, Q West, Riverside Business Centre, Salisbury House, and ScreenWorks, among others.



You might also enjoy reading  Workspace Group strong increase in trading profit and dividend
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.