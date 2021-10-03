Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.1% Upside

Workiva Inc. found using ticker (WK) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 140 with the average target price sitting at 153.83. With the stocks previous close at 140.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.1%. The day 50 moving average is 143.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 114.56. The company has a market cap of $7,193m. Company Website: http://www.workiva.com

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.