Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.6% Upside

Workiva Inc. found using ticker (WK) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 150 with the average target price sitting at 168.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at 111.27 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 51.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 127.65 while the 200 day moving average is 125.34. The market cap for the company is $5,882m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.workiva.com

The potential market cap would be $8,917m based on the market concensus.

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.