Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.5% Upside

Workiva Inc. found using ticker (WK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 135 calculating the mean target price we have 163.86. With the stocks previous close at 111.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 46.5%. The day 50 moving average is 125.32 while the 200 day moving average is 125.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,828m. Company Website: https://www.workiva.com

The potential market cap would be $8,538m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.