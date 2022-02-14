Twitter
Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Workiva Inc. found using ticker (WK) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 190 and 150 with a mean TP of 168.67. With the stocks previous close at 119.48 this indicates there is a potential upside of 41.2%. The 50 day MA is 123.36 and the 200 moving average now moves to 126.38. The market cap for the company is $5,858m. Company Website: https://www.workiva.com

The potential market cap would be $8,270m based on the market concensus.

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

