Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Workiva Inc. found using ticker (WK) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 145 and 107 calculating the mean target price we have 128.86. Now with the previous closing price of 92.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 39.9%. The day 50 moving average is 93.08 while the 200 day moving average is 91.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,678m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.workiva.com

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

