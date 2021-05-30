Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.0% Upside

Workiva Inc. with ticker code (WK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 107 calculating the average target price we see 128.86. Now with the previous closing price of 95.44 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 35.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 93.27 and the 200 day MA is 92.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,744m. Company Website: http://www.workiva.com

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.