Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.6% Upside

Workiva Inc. with ticker code (WK) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 145 and 107 and has a mean target at 128.86. Now with the previous closing price of 98.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 30.6%. The day 50 moving average is 93.22 while the 200 day moving average is 94.14. The company has a market cap of $5,035m. Find out more information at: http://www.workiva.com

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.