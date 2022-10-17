Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

Workiva Inc. with ticker code (WK) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 124 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 93.14. Now with the previous closing price of 74.29 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.4%. The day 50 moving average is 71 while the 200 day moving average is 87.03. The company has a market cap of $3,799m. Visit the company website at: https://www.workiva.com

The potential market cap would be $4,763m based on the market concensus.

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.