Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.1% Upside

Workiva Inc. found using ticker (WK) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 105 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 88.29. With the stocks previous close at 72.91 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 21.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 71.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 85.8. The company has a market cap of $3,945m. Visit the company website at: https://www.workiva.com

The potential market cap would be $4,778m based on the market concensus.

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.