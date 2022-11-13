Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.0% Upside

Workiva Inc. found using ticker (WK) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 84.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.0%. The 50 day MA is 72.03 and the 200 day moving average is 82.65. The market cap for the company is $4,098m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.workiva.com

The potential market cap would be $4,632m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.