Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

Workiva Inc. with ticker code (WK) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 165 and 140 and has a mean target at 153.83. Now with the previous closing price of 139.58 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. The 50 day MA is 143.79 and the 200 day moving average is 117.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,190m. Company Website: http://www.workiva.com

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.