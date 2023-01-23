Workiva Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.8% Upside

Workiva Inc. found using ticker (WK) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 101 and 65 with a mean TP of 88. Now with the previous closing price of 86.47 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.8%. The 50 day MA is 81.1 and the 200 day moving average is 76.44. The market cap for the company is $4,618m. Company Website: https://www.workiva.com

The potential market cap would be $4,700m based on the market concensus.

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.