Workhorse Group – Consenus Indicates Potential 132.1% Upside

Workhorse Group with ticker code (WKHS) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 6 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 5.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 132.1%. The 50 day MA is 1.94 and the 200 day moving average is 2.83. The company has a market cap of $172m. Company Website: http://www.workhorse.com

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn