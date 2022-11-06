Woodward – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Woodward with ticker code (WWD) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 111 and 75 calculating the average target price we see 97. Now with the previous closing price of 89.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 88.81 and the 200 day moving average is 102.5. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,521m. Visit the company website at: https://www.woodward.com

The potential market cap would be $5,977m based on the market concensus.

Woodward designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.