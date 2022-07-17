Woodward – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.4% Upside

Woodward with ticker code (WWD) now have 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 138 and 84 and has a mean target at 119.86. Given that the stocks previous close was at 89.21 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.4%. The day 50 moving average is 96.17 and the 200 day MA is 110.38. The company has a market cap of $5,440m. Company Website: https://www.woodward.com

The potential market cap would be $7,310m based on the market concensus.

Woodward designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.