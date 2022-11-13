Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Woodward – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.0% Downside

Woodward found using ticker (WWD) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 111 and 75 calculating the mean target price we have 97. With the stocks previous close at 99.97 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -3.0%. The day 50 moving average is 89.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to 102.17. The company has a market cap of $6,018m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.woodward.com

The potential market cap would be $5,839m based on the market concensus.

Woodward designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft. These products are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems. It also provides aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and various contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements, and spare parts. The Industrial segment offers actuators, valves, pumps, fuel injection systems, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, and sensors. These products are used on industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, compressors, and reciprocating engines. This segment sells its aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

