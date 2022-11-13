Wolverine World Wide – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.4% Upside

Wolverine World Wide with ticker code (WWW) now have 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 17.63. With the stocks previous close at 11.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 47.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.99 while the 200 day moving average is 20.76. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,008m. Company Website: https://www.wolverineworldwide.com

The potential market cap would be $1,486m based on the market concensus.

Wolverine World Wide designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids’ footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources, markets, and licenses a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, Wolverine, and Stride Rite brands. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves; and Keds, Saucony, and Sperry branded apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. Further, it operates brick and mortar retail stores, and eCommerce sites. The company sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures. As of January 1, 2022, it operated 143 retail stores, as well as 65 consumer-direct eCommerce sites. Wolverine World Wide was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.