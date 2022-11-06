Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Wolverine World Wide – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Wolverine World Wide with ticker code (WWW) now have 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 31 and 19 with a mean TP of 24.13. Now with the previous closing price of 16.99 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 42.0%. The 50 day MA is 17.52 and the 200 day moving average is 21.05. The market cap for the company is $1,376m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wolverineworldwide.com

The potential market cap would be $1,954m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Wolverine World Wide designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids’ footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources, markets, and licenses a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, Wolverine, and Stride Rite brands. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves; and Keds, Saucony, and Sperry branded apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. Further, it operates brick and mortar retail stores, and eCommerce sites. The company sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures. As of January 1, 2022, it operated 143 retail stores, as well as 65 consumer-direct eCommerce sites. Wolverine World Wide was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

You might also enjoy reading  Wolverine World Wide - Consensus Indicates Potential 64.3% Upside
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.