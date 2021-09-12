Wolverine World Wide – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.2% Upside

Wolverine World Wide found using ticker (WWW) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 56 and 38 calculating the average target price we see 46.1. With the stocks previous close at 34.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 35.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.63 while the 200 day moving average is 36.7. The market cap for the company is $2,787m. Visit the company website at: http://www.wolverineworldwide.com

Wolverine World Wide designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids’ footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources, markets, and licenses a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Wolverine, and Stride Rite brands. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves; and Keds, Saucony, and Sperry branded apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. Further, it operates brick and mortar retail stores, and e-commerce sites. The company sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of January 2, 2021, it operated 97 retail stores, as well as 37 consumer direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.