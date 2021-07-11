WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsore – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsore with ticker code (WNS) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 95 and 79 with a mean TP of 85.11. Given that the stocks previous close was at 80.57 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day MA is 78.18 while the 200 day moving average is 73.91. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,002m. Find out more information at: http://www.wns.com

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.