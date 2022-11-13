WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsore – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.2% Upside

WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsore found using ticker (WNS) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 110 and 88 calculating the average target price we see 99. Now with the previous closing price of 83.73 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 18.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 83.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 81.37. The market cap for the company is $4,018m. Company Website: https://www.wns.com

The potential market cap would be $4,751m based on the market concensus.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.