WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsore – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.0% Upside

WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsore found using ticker (WNS) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 110 and 90 with the average target price sitting at 98.71. With the stocks previous close at 85.87 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 82.41 and the 200 day moving average is 80.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,017m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wns.com

The potential market cap would be $4,617m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as finance and accounting, customer experience, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to allow its clients to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third-party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services comprising credit hire and repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.