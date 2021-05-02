Twitter
WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsore – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

WNS (Holdings) Limited Sponsore found using ticker (WNS) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 89 and 79 calculating the mean target price we have 84. Now with the previous closing price of 73.41 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 14.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 73.05 while the 200 day moving average is 70.63. The market cap for the company is $3,578m. Company Website: http://www.wns.com

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, including credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

