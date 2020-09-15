WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC 713.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MRW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies have set a target price of 1439 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 713.2% from today’s opening price of 176.95 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 19.25 points and decreased 9.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 210.25 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 157.55 GBX.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 50 day moving average of 191.55 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 189.89. There are currently 2,409,440,388 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,085,164. Market capitalisation for LON:MRW is £4,252,662,284 GBP.

