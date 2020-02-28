WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC 37.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MRW) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Initiates/Starts’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 225 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 37.3% from the opening price of 163.85 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 19.25 points and decreased 33.9 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 232.7 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 160 GBX.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 50 day moving average of 189.26 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 196.76. There are currently 2,404,954,127 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,665,455. Market capitalisation for LON:MRW is £4,072,789,960 GBP.

