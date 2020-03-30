WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC 27.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:MRW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 231 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 27.8% from today’s opening price of 180.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.6 points and decreased 21.3 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 231.4 GBX while the year low share price is currently 157.55 GBX.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 50 day moving average of 184.27 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 195.24. There are currently 2,405,034,326 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 18,361,217. Market capitalisation for LON:MRW is £4,323,049,200 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn