WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC 14.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:MRW) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Berenberg. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 200 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 14.8% from the opening price of 174.15 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 8.45 points and decreased 27.15 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 235.75 GBX while the 52 week low is 173.2 GBX.

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 50 day moving average of 190.38 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 197.09. There are currently 2,404,954,127 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 8,386,667. Market capitalisation for LON:MRW is £4,190,632,566 GBP.

