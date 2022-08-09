Twitter
Wizz Air Holdings PLC 29.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

Wizz Air Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:WIZZ) now has a potential upside of 29.4% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 3,200 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price of 2,260 GBX at opening today (09/08/2022) indicates a potential upside of 29.4%. Trading has ranged between 17 (52 week low) and 2,293 (52 week high) with an average of 692,060 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,315,341,248.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Switzerland-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East with a fleet of 121 Airbus aircraft, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries.



