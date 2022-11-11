Wizz Air Holdings PLC -16.8% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

Wizz Air Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:WIZZ) now has a potential downside of -16.8% according to Deutsche.







Deutsche set a target price of 1,950 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price of 2,277 GBX at opening today (11/11/2022) indicates a potential downside of -16.8%. Trading has ranged between 13 (52 week low) and 2,397 (52 week high) with an average of 691,602 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,492,335,362.



Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a Switzerland-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East with a fleet of 121 Airbus aircraft, connecting 155 destinations across 45 countries.







