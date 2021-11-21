Twitter
Wix.com Ltd. – Consensus Indicates Potential 43.0% Upside

Broker Ratings

Wix.com Ltd. with ticker code (WIX) have now 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 320 and 200 and has a mean target at 253.05. With the stocks previous close at 176.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 43.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 194.76 and the 200 day moving average is 258.1. The market cap for the company is $9,659m. Find out more information at: http://www.wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications. It also provides Ascend by Wix, which offers its users access to a suite of approximately 20 products or features enabling them to connect with their customers, automate their work, and grow their business; Wix Logo Maker that allows users to generate a logo using artificial intelligence; Wix Answers, a support infrastructure enabling its users to help their users across various channels; and Wix Payments, a payment platform, which helps its users receive payments from their users through their Wix Website. In addition, the company offers various vertical-specific applications that business owners use to operate various aspects of their business online. Further, it provides a range of complementary services, including App Market that offers its registered users the ability to install and uninstall a range of free and paid web applications; Wix Arena, an online marketplace that brings users seeking help in creating and managing a website, together with Web experts; and Wix App, a native mobile application, which enables users to manage their Websites and Wix operating systems. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 165 million registered users and 4.5 million premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

