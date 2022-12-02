Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Wise PLC -.8% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Wise PLC with ticker (LON:WISE) now has a potential downside of -.8% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 640 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Wise PLC share price of 645 GBX at opening today (02/12/2022) indicates a potential downside of -.8%. Trading has ranged between 285 (52 week low) and 794 (52 week high) with an average of 1,128,512 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £6,781,312,260.

Wise PLC is a United Kingdom-based global technology company. The Company develops infrastructure with local payment systems, regulatory and compliance coverage, payments technology over application programming interface (API), and customer support and operations. Its payments infrastructure products include Wise Transfer, Wise Account, Wise Business and Wise Platform. The Wise Transfer enables its customers to send money abroad. The Wise Account offers multi-currency banking services. The Wise Business provides business account with features of the Wise account tailored to the needs of small and medium businesses, like bank feeds, mass payouts and multi-user access. The Company’s Wise Platform is used by banks, credit unions, financial institutions and enterprise partners. Its Wise Platform provides customers with payments and account features. Its Wise Platform is used in approximately 15 banks in 11 countries.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

