Wireless Telecom Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 217.1% Upside

Wireless Telecom Group found using ticker (WTT) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 10 and 3 with the average target price sitting at 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.05 this indicates there is a potential upside of 217.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.23 while the 200 day moving average is 2.22. The market capitalisation for the company is $46m. Company Website: http://www.wirelesstelecomgroup.com

Wireless Telecom Group, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations. It also provides power combiners, directional couplers, attenuators, terminators, and filters for broadband applications; and GPS digital repeaters and splitters for cellular timing synchronization, as well as a passive system monitors for real-time diagnostics of an in-building distributed antenna system. In addition, it offers power meters and sensors, voltmeters, and audio and modulation analyzers for radar, avionics, electronic warfare, electromagnetic interference compatibility, and satellite and wireless communications applications; and noise generation instruments, calibrated noise sources, noise modules, and diodes. Further, it provides noise analyzers and signal generators; embedded signal processing and radio frequency modules; and long-term evolution physical layer and stack software for 4G and 5G mobile network applications. The company serves wireless carriers, aerospace and defense companies, military and government agencies, satellite communication companies, network equipment manufacturers, tower companies, semiconductor companies, system integrators, neutral host providers, medical device manufacturers, and other technology companies. It markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, Noisecom, Holzworth, and CommAgility brands through its in-house sales force, manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. Wireless Telecom Group was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.