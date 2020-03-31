Wintrust Financial Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 59.3% Upside

Wintrust Financial Corporation with ticker code (WTFC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 54.38. With the stocks previous close at 34.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 59.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 47.65 and the 200 day MA is 61.74. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,857m. Visit the company website at: http://www.wintrust.com

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services. It also engages in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and cash management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional customers. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange services, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 167 banking facilities and 222 ATMs. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

