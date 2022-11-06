Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Winnebago Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Winnebago Industries with ticker code (WGO) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 50 and has a mean target at 62.44. Now with the previous closing price of 57.18 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 56.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.93. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,755m. Visit the company website at: https://www.winnebagoind.com

The potential market cap would be $1,916m based on the market concensus.

Winnebago Industries manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names. The company also offers motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names. In addition, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party up fitters; and boats in the recreational powerboat industry under the Chris-Craft and Barletta brand names. Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. The company sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Winnebago Industries was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Forest City, Iowa.

