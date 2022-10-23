Winnebago Industries – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

Winnebago Industries with ticker code (WGO) have now 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 50 calculating the average target price we see 62.56. Given that the stocks previous close was at 53.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.7%. The day 50 moving average is 58.05 and the 200 day moving average is 57.7. The market cap for the company is $1,699m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.winnebagoind.com

The potential market cap would be $1,983m based on the market concensus.

Winnebago Industries manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names. The company also offers motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names. In addition, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party up fitters; and boats in the recreational powerboat industry under the Chris-Craft and Barletta brand names. Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. The company sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Winnebago Industries was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Forest City, Iowa.