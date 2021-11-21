Twitter
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C found using ticker (WSC) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 47 and 34 calculating the average target price we see 43.42. With the stocks previous close at 40.04 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.4%. The 50 day MA is 33.81 and the 200 day moving average is 29.51. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,812m. Company Website: http://www.willscotmobilemini.com

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors. It operates a fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

15 November 2021

Hardman & Co

