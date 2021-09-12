WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.8% Upside

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C found using ticker (WSC) have now 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 30 and has a mean target at 36.33. With the stocks previous close at 28.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 26.8%. The 50 day MA is 28.39 and the 200 day MA is 28.19. The market cap for the company is $6,443m. Visit the company website at: http://www.willscotmobilemini.com

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors. It operates a fleet of over 350,000 portable offices and storage containers. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.