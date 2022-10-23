WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C with ticker code (WSC) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 57 and 45 and has a mean target at 50.27. Now with the previous closing price of 40.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 41.54 and the 200 day moving average is 37.64. The market cap for the company is $8,738m. Visit the company website at: https://www.willscotmobilemini.com

The potential market cap would be $10,946m based on the market concensus.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 390,000 total units, which included 162,000 modular space units; 213,000 portable storage units; 13,000 tank and pump units; and other value-added products. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.