Follow us on:

Twitter Linkedin Facebook

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C found using ticker (WSC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 50.27. Now with the previous closing price of 41.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,721m. Company Website: https://www.willscotmobilemini.com

The potential market cap would be $10,491m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 390,000 total units, which included 162,000 modular space units; 213,000 portable storage units; 13,000 tank and pump units; and other value-added products. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.