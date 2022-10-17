WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C found using ticker (WSC) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 50.27. Now with the previous closing price of 41.79 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.62. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,721m. Company Website: https://www.willscotmobilemini.com

The potential market cap would be $10,491m based on the market concensus.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 390,000 total units, which included 162,000 modular space units; 213,000 portable storage units; 13,000 tank and pump units; and other value-added products. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.