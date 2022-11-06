Twitter Linkedin Facebook

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C with ticker code (WSC) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 48 and has a mean target at 51.36. With the stocks previous close at 45.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 41.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.86. The company has a market cap of $9,781m. Visit the company website at: https://www.willscotmobilemini.com

The potential market cap would be $11,097m based on the market concensus.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 390,000 total units, which included 162,000 modular space units; 213,000 portable storage units; 13,000 tank and pump units; and other value-added products. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

