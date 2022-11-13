WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings C found using ticker (WSC) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 50 and has a mean target at 53.82. With the stocks previous close at 47.77 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 42.26 and the 200 day moving average is 38.13. The company has a market cap of $9,703m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.willscotmobilemini.com

The potential market cap would be $10,932m based on the market concensus.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 390,000 total units, which included 162,000 modular space units; 213,000 portable storage units; 13,000 tank and pump units; and other value-added products. The company offers its solutions primarily under the WillScot and Mobile Mini brands. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.