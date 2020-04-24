WillScot Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 82.7% Upside

WillScot Corporation with ticker code (WSC) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 16 with the average target price sitting at 18. Now with the previous closing price of 9.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 82.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.44 and the 200 day moving average is 15.81. The company has a market cap of $1,143m. Company Website: http://www.willscot.com

WillScot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company leases, sells, delivers, and installs mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. It offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors. The company also provides value-added products and services, such as steps, ramps, furniture packages, damage waivers, basic appliances, Internet connectivity devices, and other amenities rental services; and delivery, site-work, installation, disassembly, unhooking and removal, and other ancillary products and services. In addition, it sells new and used units. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of approximately 125,000 modular space units and 25,000 portable storage units. It serves customers that operate in various end-markets, including commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and others. WillScot Corporation is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

